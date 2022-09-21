AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Acquires New Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 244,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,398,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Prudential Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

PRU opened at $93.02 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.73 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.83.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

