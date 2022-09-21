SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Purchased by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.19% of SEI Investments worth $13,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SEIC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,645,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $701,203,000 after purchasing an additional 260,417 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SEI Investments by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $369,873,000 after buying an additional 452,434 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in SEI Investments by 34.3% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,792,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,369,000 after buying an additional 968,459 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in SEI Investments by 2.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,020,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,313,000 after buying an additional 40,984 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,418,000 after purchasing an additional 141,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

SEIC stock opened at $53.41 on Wednesday. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $51.07 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.16.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $481.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.18 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 28.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of SEI Investments to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $836,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,208.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $836,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,208.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $1,930,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 576,663 shares in the company, valued at $31,802,964.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

