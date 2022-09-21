AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Boosts Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,657 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.30% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $22,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 682,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,601,000 after buying an additional 52,561 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 33.2% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 74,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at about $757,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at about $576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $48.18 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.97%.

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $132,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,509.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

KNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

