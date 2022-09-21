AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Reduces Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 276,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61,959 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $24,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 242.7% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
Fiserv stock opened at $102.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $111.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.42.
In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,911,899.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $3,152,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares in the company, valued at $24,911,899.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,366,896 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
FISV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.54.
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
