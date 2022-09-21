AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys 103,043 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,043 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.26% of Sealed Air worth $22,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 66,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 344.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 39,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 30,668 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Sealed Air by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the first quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sealed Air

In other news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.66 per share, for a total transaction of $57,660.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 45,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,829.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.66 per share, with a total value of $57,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,829.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry R. Keizer acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.25 per share, with a total value of $27,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,155.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $395,640. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sealed Air Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on SEE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sealed Air from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.18.

NYSE SEE opened at $48.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.01 and a 200 day moving average of $60.83. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $47.60 and a one year high of $70.72.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 320.73% and a net margin of 9.56%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.74%.

About Sealed Air

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Articles

