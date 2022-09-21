AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $15.07 Million Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,050 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $15,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 15.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 60.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 82.8% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 11,723 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $941,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter worth $904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of TAP opened at $49.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.08. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $60.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 45.10%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.