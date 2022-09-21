Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the August 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Copart

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,055,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,072,000 after acquiring an additional 31,467 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,045,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,776,000 after purchasing an additional 156,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Copart Price Performance

CPRT stock opened at $110.09 on Wednesday. Copart has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $161.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Copart had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $883.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Copart will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Copart from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Copart to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

