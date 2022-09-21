Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the August 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Institutional Trading of Copart
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,055,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,072,000 after acquiring an additional 31,467 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,045,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,776,000 after purchasing an additional 156,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.
Copart Price Performance
CPRT stock opened at $110.09 on Wednesday. Copart has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $161.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.16.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CPRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Copart from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Copart to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.
Copart Company Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
