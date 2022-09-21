M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the August 15th total of 2,830,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 563,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

MDC opened at $29.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.73. M.D.C. has a fifty-two week low of $27.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.53.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.09. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

MDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on M.D.C. from $40.50 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Insider Transactions at M.D.C.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $230,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,519 shares in the company, valued at $584,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David Siegel sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $230,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 33,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $1,176,854.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,255.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in M.D.C. by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 65.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in M.D.C. by 36.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M.D.C. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.