Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL) Short Interest Up 10.3% in August

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the August 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Canna-Global Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNGL opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Canna-Global Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02.

Institutional Trading of Canna-Global Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNGL. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,746,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canna-Global Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Canna-Global Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,985,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canna-Global Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,599,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,988,000.

Canna-Global Acquisition Company Profile

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identify and acquiring a business in the cannabis sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

