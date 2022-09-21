The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-$2.46 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35 billion-$2.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.35 billion.

The GEO Group Price Performance

GEO stock opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The GEO Group has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $9.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.53.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $588.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The GEO Group

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 24th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 27.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

Further Reading

