O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.20-$2.40 EPS.

O-I Glass Stock Down 4.0 %

OI stock opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.84.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 37.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O-I Glass

OI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of O-I Glass from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.22.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 3.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 472,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 14,034 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 174.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 158,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 11,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 315.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 272,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 206,926 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.