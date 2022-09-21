O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-$2.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.25 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on OI shares. Barclays downgraded shares of O-I Glass from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America upgraded O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.22.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $17.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O-I Glass

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 37.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,347,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,003,000 after acquiring an additional 376,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,772,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,078,000 after buying an additional 152,703 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in O-I Glass by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,474,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,615,000 after purchasing an additional 101,672 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 0.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,541,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 1.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,356,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,876,000 after acquiring an additional 20,979 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.