O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.25 EPS.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

OI stock opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $17.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 37.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of O-I Glass

OI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays downgraded O-I Glass from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in O-I Glass by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,347,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,003,000 after purchasing an additional 376,759 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 58.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 950,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,533,000 after acquiring an additional 349,451 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in O-I Glass by 29.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,165,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,365,000 after buying an additional 262,359 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in O-I Glass by 315.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 272,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 206,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in O-I Glass by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 204,933 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

