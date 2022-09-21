Monarch Mining (TSE:GBAR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.16

Monarch Mining Co. (TSE:GBAR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 68334 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GBAR shares. Laurentian cut their target price on shares of Monarch Mining from C$1.25 to C$0.90 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Monarch Mining in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Monarch Mining from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$1.50 to C$0.50 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

Get Monarch Mining alerts:

Monarch Mining Stock Down 6.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$15.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

About Monarch Mining

Monarch Mining Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mining properties in Canada. The company's projects include the Beaufor Mine, including 23 mining claims covering an area of 5.9 square kilometers located to the northeast of the town of Val-d'Or in the Province of Quebec; the Croinor property, which comprise one mining lease for a total of 337 claims with an area of approximately 151.88 square kilometers situated to the east of Val-d'Or; and the Beacon Mill property consist of 11 mining claims covering an area of 1.8 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.