Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.61

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$20.61 and last traded at C$31.80, with a volume of 180554 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$31.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC cut their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Great-West Lifeco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$38.22.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$33.33. The company has a current ratio of 26.00, a quick ratio of 22.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97. The company has a market cap of C$29.05 billion and a PE ratio of 9.25.

Great-West Lifeco Dividend Announcement

About Great-West Lifeco

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

(Get Rating)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.