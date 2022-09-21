Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.74

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.74 and last traded at C$1.74, with a volume of 64060 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QTRH shares. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.00 to C$2.40 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Quarterhill from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Quarterhill Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.27, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$196.86 million and a P/E ratio of 11.47.

Quarterhill Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In related news, Director Rusty Lewis acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,738.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 143,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$265,711.35. In other Quarterhill news, Senior Officer Rish Malhotra bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.78 per share, with a total value of C$35,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 69,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$123,642.36. Also, Director Rusty Lewis purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.85 per share, with a total value of C$92,738.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$265,711.35.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

