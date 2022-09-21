Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.40

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 205092 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Superior Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Superior Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Pi Financial lowered their price target on Superior Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.05 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Haywood Securities dropped their price target on Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

The stock has a market cap of C$47.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80.

Superior Gold ( CVE:SGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$40.17 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Superior Gold Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

