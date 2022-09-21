Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.70

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$12.70 and last traded at C$12.66, with a volume of 7544 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$20.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Héroux-Devtek alerts:

Héroux-Devtek Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$423.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.19.

About Héroux-Devtek

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company also assembles and installs aircraft components at customer assembly lines.

Read More

