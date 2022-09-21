Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.85

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.88, with a volume of 60089 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.91.

Nanalysis Scientific Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$81.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.07.

About Nanalysis Scientific

Nanalysis Scientific Corp., develops, manufactures, and sells compact nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers and magnetic resonance imaging equipment for the pharmaceutical, biotech, chemical, security, food, materials, and education industries. It operates through three segments: Nanalysis, RS2D, and Corporate.

