Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 220107 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Chakana Copper Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.82 million and a PE ratio of -1.18.

About Chakana Copper

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad project, a copper, gold, and silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

