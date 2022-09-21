Providence Gold Mines (CVE:PHD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Shares of Providence Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:PHD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 40000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Providence Gold Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties located in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Providence Mines Property, which includes the Black Oak Mine, Soulsby Mine, Dead Horse Mine, New Albany Mine, Star King Mine, and others located in the Summerville Mining District, Tuolumne County, California.

