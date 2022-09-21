White Gold (CVE:WGO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.34

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 62512 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

White Gold Stock Down 5.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00.

White Gold (CVE:WGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that White Gold Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

White Gold Company Profile

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon. It owns a portfolio of 17,584 quartz claims across 30 properties covering approximately 3,49,824 hectares located in the Yukon's White Gold District in Canada.

