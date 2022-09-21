Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.46

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 209700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Aurion Resources Stock Down 7.6 %

The stock has a market cap of C$50.05 million and a P/E ratio of -6.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 16.43, a current ratio of 16.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Aurion Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at Aurion Resources

In related news, Director Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 140,500 shares of Aurion Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.52 per share, with a total value of C$73,411.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,376,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,944,264.10. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 426,500 shares of company stock worth $232,770.

Aurion Resources Company Profile

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, titanium, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurion Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurion Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.