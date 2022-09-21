Mineworx Technologies (CVE:MWX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Mineworx Technologies Ltd. (CVE:MWX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 276100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Mineworx Technologies Trading Up 50.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.11, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market cap of C$10.42 million and a PE ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06.

About Mineworx Technologies

Mineworx Technologies Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties, and the development and deployment of extraction technologies in Spain and North America. The company has an option acquire interest in the Aroche Wollastonite Project that consists of five mining grids covering approximately 150 hectares located in the province of Huelva, southwestern Spain.

