Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Petroteq Energy Inc. (CVE:PQE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 885859 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Petroteq Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$47.69 million and a P/E ratio of -2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.21.

Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Petroteq Energy Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Petroteq Energy Company Profile

Petroteq Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil sands mining and processing operations in the United States. It holds rights to mine, extract, and produce oil and associated hydrocarbons and minerals from oil sands containing heavy oil and bitumen under mineral leases covering approximately 1,671,91 acres in the Asphalt Ridge area of Utah, including 320 acres held under the TMC Mineral Lease and an additional 1,351.91 acres held under three Temple Mountain State of Utah's School and Institutional Trust Land Administration Leases.

