DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.53

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.55, with a volume of 74104 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Trading Down 5.4 %

The firm has a market cap of C$46.10 million and a P/E ratio of -0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.34.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.26) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$57.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$55.47 million. As a group, analysts expect that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

