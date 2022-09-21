Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.13

Shares of Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 44300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Macarthur Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.53 million and a PE ratio of 4.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get Macarthur Minerals alerts:

Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Macarthur Minerals

Macarthur Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, lithium, iron ore, nickel, and cobalt deposits. It holds interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; two exploration project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia targeting iron ore; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada, the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Macarthur Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macarthur Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.