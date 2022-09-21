Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.50

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.50 and last traded at C$2.50, with a volume of 26469 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.69.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Theratechnologies from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

The firm has a market cap of C$265.39 million and a P/E ratio of -5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.02.

Theratechnologies ( TSE:TH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$24.59 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

