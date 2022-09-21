EnGold Mines (CVE:EGM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.10

EnGold Mines Ltd. (CVE:EGM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 2500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
EnGold Mines Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.18. The firm has a market cap of C$3.37 million and a P/E ratio of -1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.82.
About EnGold Mines
EnGold Mines Ltd. explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Lac La Hache property covering an area of 25,750 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia, Canada. The company was formerly known as GWR Resources Inc and changed its name to EnGold Mines Ltd.
Receive News & Ratings for EnGold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnGold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.