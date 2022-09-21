Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.20

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:CPHR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.20 and last traded at C$3.09, with a volume of 915 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.05.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.2 %

The stock has a market cap of C$81.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.37.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:CPHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.28 million. Equities analysts expect that Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythm in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.

