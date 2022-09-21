Wolfspeed’s (WOLF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WOLF. Bank of America cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wolfspeed to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Wolfspeed from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.76.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WOLF opened at $119.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of -70.21 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.74. Wolfspeed has a fifty-two week low of $58.07 and a fifty-two week high of $142.33.

Insider Activity at Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.58 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wolfspeed will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.34 per share, for a total transaction of $240,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolfspeed

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Wolfspeed by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Wolfspeed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Further Reading

