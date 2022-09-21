Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Given New $212.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $211.00 to $212.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AJG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Argus assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.55.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of AJG stock opened at $179.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.12 and its 200 day moving average is $170.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $146.43 and a 52-week high of $191.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $190,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,171.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total transaction of $616,247.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,310 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $190,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,171.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $5,901,941. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 223.0% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Further Reading

