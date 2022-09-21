Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Short Interest Up 9.9% in August

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the August 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,026,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,361,000 after buying an additional 1,701,251 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,673,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,472 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,623,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,640 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,442,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,311,000 after buying an additional 1,261,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,258,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,704,000 after buying an additional 756,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $37.60 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.78 and its 200-day moving average is $37.18.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.48 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -246.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BEP shares. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

