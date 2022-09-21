Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 710,200 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the August 15th total of 647,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $450.07 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $340.48 and a twelve month high of $531.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $462.75 and a 200-day moving average of $430.92.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on FICO. Barclays raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $493.00 to $546.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $546.40.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fair Isaac

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total transaction of $254,455.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $119,337.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth about $425,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.