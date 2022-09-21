Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Stock Price Down 13.3%

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Rating) dropped 13.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 651,191 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 934% from the average daily volume of 62,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Aberdeen International Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$10.14 million and a PE ratio of -2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 17.79, a current ratio of 18.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09.

About Aberdeen International

(Get Rating)

Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. It intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.