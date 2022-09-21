Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.07

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.07 and last traded at $13.07, with a volume of 90496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Sotera Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Sotera Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.86.
Sotera Health Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.69.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Sotera Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Sotera Health
Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sotera Health (SHC)
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.