Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.07

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.07 and last traded at $13.07, with a volume of 90496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Sotera Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Sotera Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Sotera Health Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Sotera Health had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The business had revenue of $266.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Sotera Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

See Also

