DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Shares Up 4.3%

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.43 and last traded at $10.43. Approximately 120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

DDI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie began coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $496.49 million and a PE ratio of 18.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DoubleDown Interactive stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. ( NASDAQ:DDI Get Rating ) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,854,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,404 shares during the period. DoubleDown Interactive makes up 7.9% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned approximately 7.78% of DoubleDown Interactive worth $45,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

