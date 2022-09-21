DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Shares Up 4.3%

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.43 and last traded at $10.43. Approximately 120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.
DDI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie began coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $496.49 million and a PE ratio of 18.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64.
DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.
