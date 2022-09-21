Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Trading 4.9% Higher

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.02 and last traded at $12.01. Approximately 26,570 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 861,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellium presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Constellium Trading Down 4.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 72.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Constellium by 307.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Constellium by 138.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Constellium in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Constellium by 26.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

