Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Trading Down 6.2%

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.67 and last traded at $11.74. 19,927 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,282,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACCD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Accolade from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Accolade from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accolade has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.76.

The stock has a market capitalization of $870.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average of $10.55.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.33. Accolade had a negative net margin of 124.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $85.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. Accolade’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rajeev Singh purchased 17,500 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $176,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,442.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,764 shares of company stock worth $20,020. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Accolade by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,250,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,201 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,813,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,020,000 after buying an additional 1,700,239 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Accolade by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,730,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,503,000 after buying an additional 241,048 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Accolade by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,590,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,054,000 after buying an additional 675,881 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Accolade by 24.3% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,381,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,380,000 after acquiring an additional 660,132 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

