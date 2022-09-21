Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Shares Down 5.9%

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.53. Approximately 13,907 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,092,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

Newegg Commerce Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newegg Commerce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Newegg Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Newegg Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Newegg Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Newegg Commerce by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Newegg Commerce by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the period. 0.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newegg Commerce Company Profile

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video, home audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; Xbox, Playstation, legacy gaming, and gaming titles; and home networking, commercial networking, server and components, and smart home products.

