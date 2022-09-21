Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Trading 4.4% Higher

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.40 and last traded at $35.32. 29,388 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 725,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FHI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Federated Hermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Federated Hermes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.90.

Federated Hermes Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $366.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.24 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $240,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,354,792.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,132. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Federated Hermes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHI. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 77,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Articles

