Health Assurance Acquisition (NASDAQ:HAAC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.97

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 693 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Health Assurance Acquisition Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89.

Get Health Assurance Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Health Assurance Acquisition

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 185.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,374,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,194,000 after buying an additional 1,541,859 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Health Assurance Acquisition by 141.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,016,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,751 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,252,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in Health Assurance Acquisition by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,625,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,865,000 after purchasing an additional 732,636 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 2,545.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 661,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 636,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About Health Assurance Acquisition

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Health Assurance Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Assurance Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.