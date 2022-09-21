Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.01

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$5.01 and last traded at C$5.05, with a volume of 12765 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.05.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$324.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Morguard Corporation bought 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.05 per share, with a total value of C$2,272,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,621,236 shares in the company, valued at C$68,787,241.80.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

Featured Stories

