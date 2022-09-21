Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Citigroup

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.87.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.13. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.06. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $18.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 1,037.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 8.7% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 315,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,137,000 after purchasing an additional 25,305 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,796,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 212.7% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 35,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 24,391 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

