Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $156.40.

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.8 %

ANET stock opened at $114.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.33. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $85.18 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total transaction of $49,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,002.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $92,767.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,461.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total value of $49,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,002.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,229 shares of company stock worth $32,746,091 in the last ninety days. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 4,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

