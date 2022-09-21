Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Cut to $114.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $141.00 to $114.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $98.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.82.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FIS opened at $81.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.08. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $80.52 and a 52 week high of $126.20.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at $78,907,127.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also

