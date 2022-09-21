Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Up 5%

Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.56 and last traded at $7.56. 53,448 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,105,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $628.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average is $13.87.

Insider Activity

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 1.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $440,163.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,400 shares in the company, valued at $571,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $489,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,607.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $440,163.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Century Aluminum

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 87.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,536,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,814 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Century Aluminum by 471.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,341,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,112 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,434,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,317,000 after purchasing an additional 813,593 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,328,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,997,000 after purchasing an additional 743,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at $17,607,000. 62.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

