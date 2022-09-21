Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,497 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 52,902 shares.The stock last traded at $144.79 and had previously closed at $143.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 2.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 12.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 12.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.