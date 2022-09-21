Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,497 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 52,902 shares.The stock last traded at $144.79 and had previously closed at $143.98.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently weighed in on PAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.50.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (PAC)
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.