Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,597 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 53,699 shares.The stock last traded at $216.88 and had previously closed at $215.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.31.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.79. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 19.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

