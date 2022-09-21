Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Trading Up 5.2%

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.53 and last traded at $32.43. Approximately 17,037 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 675,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average of $25.13.

Institutional Trading of Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5482.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 214.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 295.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,175.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

